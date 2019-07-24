Manchester United class of 92 cannot be repeated, says Scott McTominay

Mason Greenwood (left) has been tipped for a big future at Manchester United

Replicating Manchester United's class of '92 is mission impossible for Scott McTominay, but he believes the current crop of youngsters are ready to play.

United are targeting young, English players this summer and have given opportunities to academy graduates on their pre-season tour in Asia.

Teenage striker Mason Greenwood scored United's first goal in their 4-0 friendly win over Leeds in Perth and then fired in the winner against Inter Milan in their opening International Champions Cup clash.

McTominay, 22, has been at the club since he was five and was given his debut by Jose Mourinho in May 2017. He believes academy graduates can challenge for a starting place next season.

''Obviously, the class of '92 was absolutely exceptional and it's going to be very, very difficult to replicate something like that and it's going to be more or less impossible," he said.

''It was such an amazing year for them, but we've got a good group of young boys who are ready to learn and who are ready to go the extra mile and do everything to try and get in the team and push some really senior pro's to get their places.

''That's going to be my aim and that's going to be Axel's (Tuanzebe) aim and Mason's aim as well.''

1:23 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not frustrated by Manchester United's lack of signings, and called for patience to 'get the right ones' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not frustrated by Manchester United's lack of signings, and called for patience to 'get the right ones'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side face Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday in Shanghai after winning their pre-season matches against Perth, Leeds and Inter.

McTominay was asked about United's more intense pre-season this year, and the midfielder has noted the difference between this summer and previous ones.

''We've had pre-seasons before in the first team and it's been very, very different and I think everybody can see that in the training we've had,'' McTominay said.

''Obviously it's important for me to try and hit the ground running and do the best you can in training.

''We've had a really positive reaction from every single player in the group and it's about putting that into the matches now. It's about the small details and different things we can improve on as a group.''