Man Utd's Mason Greenwood tipped for greatness by Luke Shaw

Teenage striker Mason Greenwood has been tipped to succeed at Manchester United by his teammate Luke Shaw.

The 17-year-old academy graduate scored United's first goal in their 4-0 friendly win over Leeds in Perth and then fired in the winner against Inter Milan in their opening International Champions Cup clash.

His performances have had Ole Gunnar Solskjaer purring with the United boss hinting Greenwood could start United's first game of the Premier League season against Chelsea.

Defender Shaw, who has overcome critics and a broken leg since joining United in 2014 from Southampton, believes Greenwood has a great future, alongside fellow graduates Tahith Chong, Axel Tuanzebe and Angel Gomes.

"It's quite easy to tell when someone's got something about them as a player; all four of them have got different qualities that one day or even very soon will make a United player and I think Mason's very close," Shaw said.

"I've got no doubts he could be an important player for us at the end of the season.

"It's hard to think he's still 17, he's got so much talent it's unbelievable. He's two-footed - that's unbelievable for that age.

"He's got the maturity level that is so much above his age but he's not cocky. It's the perfect way to be."

Although Shaw looks to have cemented his place at left-back at Old Trafford, the 24-year-old knows only too well the path to stardom is not always a smooth one.

"I've been through it and I know what new players and young players need," he added. "I'm always here to give advice."

Greenwood's contributions in the new season may be affected by the movement of fellow forward Romelu Lukaku, currently being chased by Inter Milan in the transfer window.

Sky Sports News reported on Sunday that United rejected a bid of £53.9m from the Italian club for the Belgian.

