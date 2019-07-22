Nicky Butt promoted to new Manchester United development role

Nicky Butt will take on a new role at Manchester United

Nicky Butt has been promoted to the newly created role of head of first-team development at Manchester United.

The former United midfielder will report directly to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Nick Cox has been promoted to replace Butt as head of academy.

"Manchester United is in my DNA and this is a very proud moment for me as I take on this new role," said Butt.

"I am passionate about nurturing, developing and coaching the talent we have here to become top players at this club.

"Under Ole's leadership, our vision will ensure that we continue to provide the right environment for our young players to thrive in."

Ed Woodward, Manchester United executive vice chairman, believes the two new appointments will further boost the process of bringing players through the academy and into the first-team squad.

"These changes will further enhance the excellent work and results we have seen over many decades in our Academy system and enable us to continue our proud traditions of producing world-class players capable of playing and excelling in the first team," he said.