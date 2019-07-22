Paul Pogba should stay at Manchester United, says Juan Mata

1:18 Juan Mata says Pogba is a positive influence in the Manchester United changing room and has called on him to stay at Old Trafford Juan Mata says Pogba is a positive influence in the Manchester United changing room and has called on him to stay at Old Trafford

Juan Mata says Paul Pogba is a positive influence in the Manchester United changing room and has called on him to stay and help bring trophies back to Old Trafford.

Pogba has been linked with a return to former club Juventus with Sky in Italy reporting that Juve's sporting director Fabio Paratici held talks over a move for Pogba last month

Pogba also revealed last month he is ready for a "new challenge" after three years at United, while his agent said earlier this month his client wants to leave the club.

However, Mata, who recently extended his contract at Old Trafford for one more season, wants Pogba to stay and help the club win trophies.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the Spanish midfielder, said: "We all know Paul and he is a fantastic midfielder, and a very good guy, very positive, and a good influence for everyone.

"I think he is happy and brings everyone together, but I cannot speak for other people - I speak for myself.

"As a team-mate and a friend I would like him to stay and be happy because he is a very good player for us."

Mata is close friends with United goalkeeper David De Gea, who Sky Sports News understand is on the verge of signing a new long-term contract with the club that will make him the best-paid goalkeeper in the world.

De Gea has been United's player of the year on a record four occasions since arriving from Atletico Madrid eight years ago, and Mata believes it is vital he remains at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old, said: "David (De Gea) is the best goalkeeper in the world and one of my best friends so I want him to stay.

"On a professional level, it would be great if he stays because he will give us many points over the next season, so I'm very happy if he stays."

Mata believes United must improve on last season where they finished in sixth place in the Premier League, which was 30 points behind champions and bitter rivals Manchester City.

"This club has won more trophies than any other club in England and we want to win again big trophies. That is what the history of this club and the fans deserve.

"We know we have to improve and have a better season than last season. I think we have very good people in the changing room and good people in the manager.

"We want to improve, we want to win and we are working towards that."

