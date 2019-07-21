David de Gea to sign long-term Manchester United deal

David de Gea will become the best-paid goalkeeper in the world

David de Gea will sign a new long-term contract at Manchester United that will make him the best-paid goalkeeper in the world, Sky Sports News understands.

The Spain international has been offered between £350,000 and £375,000 per week to remain at Old Trafford.

Negotiations between United and De Gea have been taking place for over a year, with the 28-year-old's current deal due to expire at the end of the season.

De Gea has been named United's player of the year on a record four occasions since arriving from Atletico Madrid eight years ago.

0:40 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided an optimistic update earlier this week on De Gea's future amid ongoing contract renewal talks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided an optimistic update earlier this week on De Gea's future amid ongoing contract renewal talks

He started for United in their 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

