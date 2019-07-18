Romelu Lukaku should stay at Manchester United, says Dimitar Berbatov

0:37 Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov believes Romelu Lukaku will only get better if he stays at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer. Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov believes Romelu Lukaku will only get better if he stays at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

Romelu Lukaku will thrive if he stays at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to former Manchester United player Dimitar Berbatov.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Serie A side Inter Milan this summer with the Italian side reportedly offering £63m in instalments for the Belgian forward.

Despite United holding out for more than the £75m they paid for him two years ago, Berbatov is in no doubt Lukaku would thrive if he remained under Solskjaer's guidance and with better support from team-mates.

"I think he (Romelu Lukaku) should stay, I like him and I don't agree with all the criticism he gets," Berbatov said.

"He has some areas he needs to work, like every player, but his team-mates need to help him as well.

"For example, if I'm a midfield player, and I play with him, I should know how to pass him the ball, when to pass him the ball, which foot to pass him the ball.

"I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the good coach for him, because if (Romelu) Lukaku needed to ask something (to) the coach, he can go ask him.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a great striker so if you need striker advice, you should go to him."

