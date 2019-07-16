Inter Milan to make Romelu Lukaku bid of £60m plus bonuses

Inter Milan remain keen to sign Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan are expected to make a new offer of £60m plus bonuses for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku this week, Sky Sports News has been told.

The proposal, which Inter hope would be structured over two or three years, is for a permanent deal with bonuses designed to help the Serie A club get closer to United's valuation.

Last week, United told Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio that they want more than the £79m paid to Everton for the Belgian striker in 2017.

The new offer is an improvement on Inter's initial two-year loan request with instalments of £9m, £27m and £27m to be paid in consecutive years.

Sky has been told officials at the Italian club are mindful that the English transfer deadline is just over three weeks away and believe United will want time to sign a replacement.

Lukaku is currently with United in Australia as they prepare to face Leeds United in a pre-season friendly.

The Premier League side will face Inter in Singapore on Saturday.