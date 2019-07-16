Manchester United confident on David De Gea deal

0:38 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided an optimistic update on the future of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea amid ongoing contract renewal talks. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided an optimistic update on the future of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea amid ongoing contract renewal talks.

Manchester United are increasingly confident of signing goalkeeper David de Gea to a new long-term contract, Sky Sports News understands.

United are understood to be offering the Spain international between £350,000 and £375,000-a-week - which would be a record deal for a goalkeeper.

Negotiations have been ongoing for over a season and De Gea has been linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid, but United are optimistic he will stay at Old Trafford.

At his most recent press conference, manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer suggested it is a matter of "if and when" a new deal is agreed with the Spaniard.

"He will play tomorrow and hopefully we can agree with David," Solskjaer said.

"As I've said a few times I think that will be up to David De Gea and the club to announce if it happens - if and when."

The 28-year-old has been named the club's player of the year on a record four occasions during an outstanding spell at Old Trafford.

De Gea did not play in United's 2-0 win over Perth Glory on Saturday, but is due to return in a friendly against Leeds on Wednesday.

United kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win over Perth Glory

