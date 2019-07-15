Romelu Lukaku: Inter Milan and Manchester United stall over deal for striker

Inter Milan's offer for Romelu Lukaku has failed to meet Man Utd's valuation

Inter Milan are still far apart with Manchester United over the valuation of forward Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky in Italy.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio was in London last week to meet United officials but the Serie A club's offer failed to meet United's valuation.

Sky in Italy report Inter are not confident about reaching an agreement, as United will not budge from their asking price of more than £79m and have rejected any player-plus-cash deal scenario.

Inter's last offer was a two-year loan with obligation to buy in a deal worth £63m, with instalments of £9m, £27m and £27m to be paid in consecutive years.

The Premier League club paid Everton £79m for Lukaku in 2017 and Sky Sports News has been told United officials believe that figure is not an accurate valuation in the current market.

Despite interest from Inter and Juventus no acceptable proposals are yet to emerge for Lukaku, meaning the prospect of the Belgium international staying at Old Trafford is increasing.

Inter may receive funds from the sale of Mauro Icardi - who will not be part of the club's summer tour - but there have been no offers for the Argentine as well as Joao Mario, Dalbert Henrique and Radja Nainggolan.

Mauro Icardi will not be part of Inter's pre-season tour

Lukaku is open to a move away after feeling like he was mistreated last season, but he remains with his United team-mates in Perth.

