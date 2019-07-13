Mauro Icardi to leave Inter Milan's pre-season camp and miss Asian tour

Mauro Icardi will not be part of Inter Milan's summer tour of Asia

Mauro Icardi is to leave Inter Milan's pre-season camp in Switzerland and will not join the squad for their summer tour in Asia.

The Serie A side released a statement on social media saying the club and player had agreed on the decision, which comes a week after Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta admitted the former captain and Radja Nainggolan were not part of the San Siro team's plans for the future.

Icardi, who has been linked with moves to Juventus and Napoli in recent weeks, was stripped of the Inter captaincy in February and has endured a strained relationship with both the club and fans at different times in his six-year spell with the Nerazzurri.

"Mauro Icardi will today return to Milan from our training camp in Lugano. The club and the striker have come to this decision by mutual agreement," a club statement said.

"Icardi will continue his pre-season training over the next few days and will take no part in our summer tour in Asia."

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio met Manchester United officials over a potential move for Romelu Lukaku during the week where the Old Trafford side said they will need to pay more than £79m to sign the Belgian.

The sale of Icardi may yet help Inter afford a deal, but it is understood that there have been no offers as yet for the 26-year-old Argentina international striker.

Romelu Lukaku is a transfer target for Inter

Earlier in the week, CEO Marotta said the club were looking to move both Nainggolan and Icardi on this summer.

He said: "Nainggolan and Icardi? We need clarity and transparency. They're great players and talent, but it's not enough.

"They are not part of our project, I say this with transparency and respect. Icardi is on the market. But we respect the contractual agreements."