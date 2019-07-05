Jose Mourinho says he could return to manage in Italy one day

Jose Mourinho watched Rafael Nadal beat Nick Kyrgios on Thursday

Jose Mourinho has told Sky in Italy at Wimbledon that it "could be possible" to manage in Serie A again one day.

Mourinho managed Inter Milan from 2008 to 2010, a spell in which he won two Serie A titles and the Champions League.

Spells with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United followed, but he has now been out of work for the past seven months.

Mourinho, who was watching friend Rafael Nadal beat Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon, was asked whether he could ever be involved in tennis.

He said: "In the future? Always soccer, and always a high level. Italy? Could be a possibility."

Mourinho has followed Nadal's career since his time working at Barcelona when the world no 2's uncle, Miguel Angel Nadal, was a player there.