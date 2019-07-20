Paul Pogba: Maurizio Sarri unsure on Juventus move for Manchester United midfielder

Paul Pogba said he is ready for a new challenge last month

Maurizio Sarri says he is not sure if Juventus will make a move for Paul Pogba this summer, but does admit he is a fan of the player.

Pogba revealed last month he is ready for a "new challenge" after three years at Old Trafford, while his agent said earlier this month his client wants to leave the club.

Sky in Italy understand Juve's sporting director Fabio Paratici held talks over a move for Pogba last month, but Sarri said: "I like very much the player but I don't know the situation. I am not the technical director."

Maurizio Sarri was appointed as Juventus' new manager following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said this week he intends to build his team around Pogba, who started for United in their International Champions Cup game against Inter Milan on Saturday.

Sarri was speaking ahead of Juve's game against Tottenham in the same competition on Sunday - his first as their new manager.

If Pogba was to return to Juventus, he would be moving back to the club he joined United from in 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89.3m.

