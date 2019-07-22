Scott McTominay aiming to be Manchester United's main man in midfield

Scott McTominay is aiming to be Manchester United's main midfield man this season

Scott McTominay is backing himself for a Manchester United midfield berth regardless of who signs for the club this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been linked with moves for Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes and Newcastle's Sean Longstaff after already capturing Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

But McTominay is unfazed when it comes to United's potential new recruits, merely looking to build on the 22 appearances he made for the side last season.

"Regardless of what other signings come in or who plays where, you have to back yourself to be a Manchester United player," McTominay said.

"That's one thing I've done over the last two years, I've always backed myself.

"I've tried to train hard and I've always wanted to do extra things to try and give me that one per cent ­difference.

"When it comes to crucial times in big games like ­Barcelona or PSG in the Champions League, it's important you're ready for them.

"I'm ready to be a regular starter. That was my goal two years ago and last year, it has always been my goal."

With Ander Herrera leaving Old Trafford for Paris Saint-Germain and Nemanja Matic's long-term future in doubt, McTominay is ready to take any opportunity that comes his way with both hands.

"My main ambition is to be a regular No 6, No 8, a box-to-box player - and it's important I really go for that now," added McTominay.

"An opportunity is there and you have to take it with both hands.

"Last year I had some decent performances. It's important I carry on from that."

