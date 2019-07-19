Sean Longstaff 'flattered' by Manchester United interest

Sean Longstaff is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's wishlist this summer

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff has admitted he is "flattered" by Manchester United's interest in signing him this summer.

Sky Sports News understands Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add the 21-year-old to his squad as he bids to improve on United's sixth-place Premier League finish last season.

However, a deal is some way off, with United valuing Longstaff at less than half of Newcastle's £50m asking price.

Longstaff, who is believed to be keen on speaking to United but not planning on pushing for a move, told the Chronicle: "If somebody had said to me a year ago I would be in this position, I would probably have laughed at them.

"This time last year, I was deciding whether to go to League One on loan. A year on, you are seeing your name linked with one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"For me, it is all a positive really. It gives you even more confidence. It is flattering, but my job is at Newcastle."

Longstaff is currently in China where Newcastle will play West Ham in the Premier League Asia Trophy third-place play-off on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

He is working on recovering from the knee injury that prematurely ended his breakthrough season and wants to impress new manager Steve Bruce, who replaced Rafa Benitez this week.

"The new boss is coming in and it's a clean slate for everybody - including me," said Longstaff.

"I just get my head down and work on the pitch. Like anybody knows, you are no use to anybody if you aren't fit."