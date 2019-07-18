Newcastle target Joelinton to leave Hoffenheim, says manager Alfred Schreuder

Newcastle are hoping to sign Joelinton ahead of the new season

Hoffenheim manager Alfred Schreuder has confirmed Brazilian striker Joelinton will be leaving the club.

Sky Sports News understands Newcastle are in talks with the Bundesliga side over a deal for the 22-year-old.

Hoffenheim left Joelinton out of their squad for a pre-season game on Wednesday.

"It's not my decision, that's what the club does," Schreuder told German outlet Kicker.

"It's always the same in football: when players leave, it also opens up room for other players, and of course it's a shame he's leaving, but it's also a matter of philosophy."

Joelinton scored seven Bundesliga goals in 26 appearances last season and has been capped at U17 level for Brazil.

