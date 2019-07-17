Newcastle United fans protest against owner Mike Ashley after Steve Bruce appointment

2:12 Some Newcastle supporters staged a protest against owner Mike Ashley’s running of the club after Steve Bruce was appointed as head coach Some Newcastle supporters staged a protest against owner Mike Ashley’s running of the club after Steve Bruce was appointed as head coach

Newcastle fans have taken to the city centre's streets to protest against owner Mike Ashley after the appointment of Steve Bruce as manager.

The club confirmed the 58-year-old Geordie was to become the 10th permanent boss of controversial owner Ashley's 12-year reign on a three-year deal on Wednesday morning.

It comes after an acrimonious split from previous boss Rafa Benitez with many supporters believing the latest development is another painful reminder of where the club are now.

A spokesman for The Magpie Group, who organised the protest outside one of Ashley's Sports Direct stores, said: "It's got nothing to do with Steve Bruce, it's a Mike Ashley thing - Mike Ashley has torn this club apart.

"For the last 12 years he has asset-stripped the club - he has sold our best players and not replaced them.

"He has done everything to ruin this club - we were challenging before he came, since his arrival we have had two relegations.

From Michelin Star to Burger Van



Although Newcastle fans are keen to underline their protest is aimed solely at Ashley and not the incoming Bruce, they cannot help but feel underwhelmed by his appointment.

On Bruce replacing Benitez, YouTube fan show The Magpie Channel's Matthew Renton said: "We've gone from dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant to eating uncooked chips at a burger van.

"We've gone from a Champions League-winning manager to a mid-table Championship manager.

"It sums up the club under Mike Ashley - absolutely hopeless with no ambition and we can't remember a worse time to be a Newcastle United fan."