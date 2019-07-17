Newcastle in talks to sign Joelinton from Hoffenheim

Joelinton in action for Hoffenheim

Newcastle United are in talks with Hoffenheim over the signing of striker Joelinton, Sky Sports News understands.

Hoffenheim left the 22-year-old out of their squad for a pre-season game on Wednesday and revealed he is in concrete talks with a Premier League club.

Joelinton scored seven Bundesliga goals in 26 appearances last season and has been capped at U17 level for Brazil.

Steve Bruce was announced as Newcastle head coach on Wednesday

Earlier on Wednesday, Newcastle announced the appointment of Steve Bruce as head coach on a three-year deal.

Sheffield Wednesday will receive around £4m in compensation from Newcastle and it is understood the Owls asked Newcastle to include players as part of the deal, which Newcastle refused.

Sheffield Wednesday are taking legal advice over Newcastle's appointment of Bruce as head coach.

Shortly after the announcement, Newcastle were hammered 4-0 by Wolves in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

