Salomon Rondon completes medical ahead of move from West Brom to Dalian Yifang

Salomon Rondon is close to sealing a move to Dalian Yifang

Salomon Rondon has completed a medical ahead of his switch from West Bromwich Albion to Chinese side Dalian Yifang, according to Sky sources.

It is understood that only the final paperwork needs to be completed on the striker's switch from the Sky Bet Championship side.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed earlier this week that the Chinese club had agreed a deal with West Brom.

The 29-year-old had a £16.5m release clause in his contract at the Hawthorns and previously attracted interest from West Ham.

Rondon will reunite with Rafa Benitez at Dalian

Rondon is said to be keen on working with Rafa Benitez again, having played under him while on loan at Newcastle last season.

He scored 12 goals in 33 appearances during his season-long spell at St James' Park.

1:04 With Rondon poised to depart English football, we take a look at some of his best goals from last season in the Premier League With Rondon poised to depart English football, we take a look at some of his best goals from last season in the Premier League

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.