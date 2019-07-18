Steve Bruce joins up with Newcastle squad in China

0:15 Newcastle's new head coach Steve Bruce arrives in Nanjing, China to meet up with the Magpies squad on their pre-season tour of Asia. Newcastle's new head coach Steve Bruce arrives in Nanjing, China to meet up with the Magpies squad on their pre-season tour of Asia.

Newcastle's new head coach Steve Bruce has arrived in China to meet up with his squad during their pre-season preparations.

Newcastle appointed the 58-year-old on a three-year contract this week, following the departure of Rafa Benitez following the expiration of his contract.

Sheffield Wednesday will receive around £4m in compensation from Newcastle and it is understood the Owls asked Newcastle to include players as part of the deal, which Newcastle refused.

Bruce will have to pick his squad up from their 4-0 loss to Wolves in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

His first game in charge will come against West Ham on July 20 in the third-place play-off, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports News understands Bruce could have as much as £90m to spend in the transfer window.

Newcastle are in talks to sign Brazilian striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim, according to Sky sources.