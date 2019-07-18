Sean Longstaff key to Steve Bruce's Newcastle plans

Sean Longstaff is not pushing for a move away from Newcastle

Steve Bruce is due to sit down with Sean Longstaff in the coming days and tell him he is a key part of his plans for next season, Sky Sports News understands, amid continued interest from Manchester United.

Bruce has joined up with his new squad in China at the Premier League Asia Trophy, and he is expected to tell the 21-year-old he does not want him to leave St James' Park.

Sky Sports News has been told Longstaff is excited at the prospect of Bruce taking charge and is desperate to impress the new manager and become a Newcastle regular.

It is believed Longstaff would be keen to talk to Manchester United, if the two clubs can agree on a fee, but he is not pushing for a move.

Steve Bruce sees Longstaff as a key part of his plans at Newcastle

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is impressed by Longstaff's potential, but Manchester United are not prepared to pay anywhere near the £50m asking price it would take for Newcastle to be interested in selling. United think his current worth is less than half that amount.

Longstaff is recovering from the knee ligament injury that has kept him out since March. The young geordie has described it as a dream to be playing for his hometown club - he made just 11 senior appearances last season, but shone in those games, scoring two goals.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.