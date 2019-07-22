David de Gea keen on taking Manchester United captaincy

David de Gea is set to remain at Old Trafford and sign a new deal

David de Gea says he is keen to become Manchester United captain after agreeing to commit his long-term future to the club.

De Gea, whose current deal runs out at the end of the coming season, will sign a new six-year contract at Old Trafford that will make him the best-paid 'keeper in the world, Sky Sports News understands. The Spain international will earn between £350,000 and £375,000 per week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, is looking for a new captain after letting Antonio Valencia leave at the end of last season, and has said Paul Pogba, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young and De Gea are all in contention to take the armband.

De Gea, 28, who joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011, says he is ready to take on greater responsibility at Old Trafford and guide Solskjaer's young team.

"I've been captain for some games," De Gea said. "Of course, it is amazing to be captain of a club like Manchester United and defend this badge.

David de Gea and Diogo Dalot pose on United's pre-season tour in Singapore

"It's amazing, so of course I'll be really, really happy to be captain."

He added: "It's my ninth season, I feel like one of the most experienced players.

"I need to show that on the pitch and try to help the young guys know what Manchester United means and that's important.

"We have to improve a lot. We are Manchester United; we need to fight for trophies.

De Gea captained United in Antonio Valencia's absence last season

"When you put on this badge, that's what it means - fight for everything, give your best and bring the team again to the top."