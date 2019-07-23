Bruno Fernandes says he wants to play in England amid Man Utd interest

Bruno Fernandes has expressed his desire to play in England amid interest from Manchester United.

Sky Sports News understands United are keen on bringing the Sporting Lisbon midfielder to the club this summer.

Speaking to reporters ahead of travelling with the rest of the Sporting squad to New York, Portugal international Fernandes said: "I don't care about the market, I've talked about this many times.

"The only thing I can do now is that I need to catch the plane so I don't miss it. Will this be the last match for Sporting? I don't know, it's the coach who decides.

"I told I'd like to play in England, but I don't care about it right now.

"If it could be this season? It could be when the club decides, I'm not in charge."

Fernandes signed a new five-year contract with Sporting only last summer, although that deal includes a £31m release clause.

If a club meets that fee but Sporting refuse to sell, the 24-year-old will be due £4.5m in compensation.

Sporting are understood to value Fernandes at around £60m.

Last season, Fernandes enjoyed the best campaign of his career so far, scoring 32 goals in 50 matches for Sporting.

He was also part of the Portugal squad that won the inaugural UEFA Nations League earlier this summer, defeating Netherlands 1-0 in the final.

'Fernandes would thrive in Premier League'

Portuguese football expert Felipe Dias shared a fascinating insight into how Fernandes would cope with the rigours of the Premier League last month. He told the Transfer Talk podcast the attacking central midfielder has all the attributes required to be a success in England.

He said: "I have no doubt that Fernandes can thrive in the Premier League. This guy can play with and against the best of them.

"I've been a journalist for 20 years and watched football for as long as I can remember - I have never seen a player do what Bruno Fernandes did last season.

"We're talking about an offensive centre midfielder who scored 32 goals. Even in domestic Portuguese football and the Europa League, which admittedly isn't the most glamorous, you cannot deny his talent.

"He is already a ready-made player for the Premier League in my opinion. He is a leader on the pitch, a natural born passer and a deadly finisher with either foot. He is quick, strong and has good positioning.

"He played in Italy for a little while which helped [develop] his tactical sense. I don't have a bad word to say about him as a footballer. At 24 years old, why he has not been transferred yet is the big question."

