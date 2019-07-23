Ed Woodward will not join Manchester United’s pre-season tour

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will not be joining the club’s pre-season tour, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood Woodward believes that staying in the UK is important to conduct transfer business ahead of the new season.

He was not present on the Australian leg of United's pre-season tour or in attendance at their 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup in Singapore on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during Manchester United's pre-season tour of Australia

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side now face Tottenham at the Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai on Thursday before they return to Europe to finish their pre-season preparations with fixtures against Kristiansund in Oslo and AC Milan at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

It is understood that United have rejected a bid of £53.9m from Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku, while they have been linked with moves for Leicester defender Harry Maguire and Newcastle's Sean Longstaff.

It is the first time Woodward has missed the club's pre-season tour since taking the position in 2013.

2:25 The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Manchester United target, Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Manchester United target, Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Sky Sports News also understands David de Gea will sign a new long-term contract that will make him the best-paid goalkeeper in the world.

United also confirmed this week that Nicky Butt has been promoted to the newly created role of head of first-team development at Old Trafford.