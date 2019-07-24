Paul Pogba no problem on Manchester United tour, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

0:59 Paul Pogba has never been a problem on Manchester United's pre-season tour, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Paul Pogba has never been a problem on Manchester United's pre-season tour, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United fans to welcome Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford next season, despite the player wanting to leave the club.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola said this month they were "in the process" of facilitating a move away from United, but the midfielder has continued to feature in Solskjaer's squad on their pre-season tour of Asia.

He was subjected to abuse in United's final match at Old Trafford last season, but Solskjaer said the 26-year-old will not face a bad reaction when he returns to Manchester for the new campaign.

"Our fans know what Paul has given the club and what he can give us," Solskjaer said on Wednesday. "Obviously there's some small minority.

"Paul has been absolutely top in the group, both me and the players will testify to that. He's never for a second been a problem. We're just grateful when he performs as well as he does."

Romelu Lukaku, the subject of a rejected £54m bid from Inter Milan this week, will miss his fourth pre-season match on Thursday after Solskjaer confirmed he will not play against Tottenham in China due to injury.

Romelu Lukaku wants to leave Manchester United

Inter cannot get close to the United valuation of more than £79m and time is running out on Lukaku as United must find a replacement.

"Of course it's never nice to be a player who misses out on important fitness work, but also team-building work - understanding the tactical approach," said Solskjaer.

"He'll just have to make up later on."

Solskjaer: We must be patient on transfers

1:23 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not frustrated by Manchester United's lack of signings, and called for patience to 'get the right ones'. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not frustrated by Manchester United's lack of signings, and called for patience to 'get the right ones'.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will not be joining the club's pre-season tour, Sky Sports News understands, as he is expected to remain in the UK to conduct transfer business ahead of the new season.

The club have brought in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, but have has bids rejected for Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire.

United are also interested in Newcastle's Sean Longstaff and Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes.

Solskjaer maintains he is not growing "frustrated" with the lack of incomings this summer.

"I believe in these players," said Solskjaer. "I'm sure we could do well, but it's both short term and long term. When we're working on something that means we've identified something that could improve us.

2:37 Brendan Rodgers says 'nothing has changed' with regards to the future of Harry Maguire, and insists Leicester do not need to sell him Brendan Rodgers says 'nothing has changed' with regards to the future of Harry Maguire, and insists Leicester do not need to sell him

"If it's to be or not to be we will see.

"It will take time for any player to adjust to Manchester United - apart from me, it took me six minutes.

"We've got to be patient, it's a long haul and it's very important we get the right ones in.

"When you hit a hurdle you can't just jump on a different path. I've not had a frustrated feeling at all."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.