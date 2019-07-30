Wilfried Zaha has been left in transfer limbo, says Dharmesh Sheth

Wilfried Zaha has been "left in limbo" after suitors Arsenal and Everton agreed deals for other targets, says Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Arsenal had a £40m offer for the Ivory Coast forward turned down by Crystal Palace earlier this month, while Everton's £55m bid was also rejected.

The Gunners have now agreed a £72m deal with Lille for fellow Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe, while Everton have negotiated a fee rising to £36.6m with Juventus for Moise Kean.

Nicolas Pepe is in London to seal his move to Arsenal

Dharmesh Sheth believes this creates a tricky situation for Zaha, telling The Transfer Show: "It leaves him in limbo because he wants to leave Palace, but the chances of that happening in this window are receding.

"We're being told Arsenal haven't given up on signing Zaha, but one source claims it's looking increasingly unlikely given that Lille winger Nicolas Pepe is on his way to the Emirates."

Sheth also explained why Arsenal have been able to pay £72m for Pepe when they could not meet Palace's valuation of around £80m for Zaha.

"Some people have asked how Arsenal can afford Pepe and not Zaha when the two fees seemed quite similar," he said.

"Palace were unwilling to do what Lille were willing to do; that is to take a reduced payment upfront.

"Given Arsenal's budget, the only way Zaha could join would be if Arsenal could get big sales. But with nine days to go, you'd have to say it's going to be very difficult to complete such a big deal."

