Toni Duggan joins Atletico Madrid on two-year deal

Toni Duggan has joined Atletico Madrid after leaving Barcelona

England Women forward Toni Duggan has joined Atletico Madrid on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old arrives from Barcelona, where she scored 29 goals in 72 games during her two years at the Nou Camp.

After signing her deal, Duggan said: "I am very happy to play at Atletico Madrid. It is a club that is very supportive of the women's team and the staff it has are very good.

"I am a creative player who has a goal and last pass. I am a winner and I come to the club to help in everything I can in all competitions.

"Last season's game at the Wanda Metropolitano made me realise how big this club is."

Duggan was part of England's squad for the Women's World Cup in France

Duggan was part of the England squad that reached the semi-finals of this summer's Women's World Cup in France.

Duggan previously spent six years with Everton and four years with Manchester City before moving to Barca.

