European Paper Talk: Arsenal target Daniele Rugani

Italy

Inter are ready to move for Paulo Dybala with the Juventus forward unconvinced by a switch to Manchester United. Dybala would prefer to remain in Italy and Inter could strike a deal with Juve which would see Mauro Icardi head to Turin in exchange. (Corriere dello Sport)

The Nerazzurri have turned to Dybala after PSG forward Edinson Cavani rejected a move to San Siro and Roma refused to sell Edin Dzeko. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal have approached Juventus over a deal for Daniele Rugani. The Gunners have offered to take the 24-year-old centre-back on a two-year loan deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

After being priced out of a move for Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld, Roma have turned their attention to Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren, who was linked with a move to Milan earlier in the window. (Sport Italia)

Spain

With the Chinese Super League transfer window now closed, Gareth Bale looks set to remain at Real Madrid unless an offer is made by either Manchester United or Tottenham. (AS)

Barcelona have not received any bids for Samuel Umtiti and will not sell the French defender this summer. Manchester United were linked with the World Cup winner as an alternative to Harry Maguire. (Sport)

Neymar will not play for Paris Saint-Germain until the European transfer window closes on September 2 as he tries to push through a move to Barcelona. (Sport)

Barcelona have turned to Augsburg defender Philipp Max in their search for left-back but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain to sign the German. (Sport)

France

Newcastle and Watford have both had bids rejected by Nice for winger Allan Saint-Maximin. The Ligue 1 club want close to £20m for the 22-year-old, who has been likened to Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha. (Nice Matin)

Everton are set to sell Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru to Monaco in a deal which could, with bonuses, reach £14m. (RMC)

Southampton, Brighton and Crystal Palace are all interested in Montpellier right-back Ruben Aguilar. Monaco lead the race for the 26-year-old, however, as they search for a replacement for Djibril Sidibe. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Bayern Munich have submitted an official bid to Manchester City for winger Leroy Sane. (Bild)

Watford winger Dodi Lukebakio will undergo a medical with Hertha today ahead of an £18m move to the Bundesliga side. Lille were interested in the Belgian youngster as a replacement for Arsenal-bound Nicolas Pepe. (Bild)

Everton are prepared to pay £27m to sign Mainz midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who would be a replacement for Idrissa Gueye. (Sky Germany)

Bayern are not interested in Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey. "I find it extremely strange how one can put something into the world that is not true, not verified, and wrong," Bayern boss Niko Kovac said. (AZ)