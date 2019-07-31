Manchester United willing to make Harry Maguire world's most expensive defender at £80m

Harry Maguire is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are willing to pay up to £80m for Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire, Sky sources understand.

That figure would eclipse the current world record for a defender, which was set when Liverpool paid Southampton £75m for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Maguire has four years left on his contract and Leicester's position all summer has been that he is not for sale.

The 26-year-old remains Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's No 1 target at Old Trafford and has told Leicester he wants to leave before the transfer window shuts on August 8.

3:13 The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Manchester United's chances of signing Harry Maguire, with Leicester believed to be demanding £90m for the player The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Manchester United's chances of signing Harry Maguire, with Leicester believed to be demanding £90m for the player

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward decided not to travel out to the club's pre-season tour to Australia and the Far East earlier this month to work on negotiations for incoming transfers.

The club have signed just two players so far this summer - Aaron Wan-Bissaka who joined from Crystal Palace, and Daniel James who moved from Swansea.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month