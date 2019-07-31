Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku: Man Utd, Juventus swap close as Juve sporting director flies in

2:33 Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News thinks Manchester United fans will be delighted if they can pull off a swap deal for Paulo Dybala Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News thinks Manchester United fans will be delighted if they can pull off a swap deal for Paulo Dybala

Manchester United and Juventus' swap deal for Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku is moving closer after Juve's sporting director flew to London for talks.

Sky in Italy understand that Fabio Paratici landed in England for talks with United as well as discussions with both strikers' agents "in order to reach the agreement and complete the exchange".

One source has told Sky Sports News that the deal is 'as good as done' and that it will be completed as long as Dybala agrees to the switch.

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News told The Transfer Show: "Paulo Dybala has to agree to this. He has been on holiday in Miami and is flying back to Europe.

"He is due back at Juventus' training ground and he will have talks with head coach Maurizio Sarri - these are going to be crucial talks.

Romelu Lukaku will earn over £8m a year if he makes the switch to Juventus

"If it comes off, I think Manchester United fans will be very, very pleased. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be swapping a player he does not want for a player he does want.

"[Swapping] a No 9 for a No 10, somebody who can play anywhere along the front line."

Sky Sports News understands that Romelu Lukaku will sign a five-year deal worth around £41m over the length of the contract if Juventus can reach an agreement with Manchester United for the striker.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!