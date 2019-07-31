Manchester United's Harry Maguire pursuit key to Burnley's Gary Cahill move

Gary Cahill left Chelsea in May after seven years at the club

Gary Cahill's future could depend on whether Manchester United's lengthy pursuit of Harry Maguire is a success.

Sky Sports News understands Maguire has told Leicester he wants to leave before the transfer window shuts on August 8 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made clear to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward that he wants to sign him as soon as possible.

The 26-year-old's potential move to the North West would likely prompt a bid from Leicester for another England defender, Burnley's James Tarkowski - although the Foxes may baulk at the £50m release clause in his contract.

If a deal for Tarkowski to move to the King Power is agreed before next Thursday's deadline, that would then trigger Burnley to move for 33-year old Cahill, who is available on a free transfer.

James Tarkowski has a £50m release clause in his Burnley contract

Ex-England centre-back Cahill left Stamford Bridge when his contract expired the end of last season and was a target for Fulham in the January transfer window.

Leicester will not let Maguire leave for less than £80m, which is £10m more than United have currently offered.

