Manchester United's Harry Maguire pursuit key to Burnley's Gary Cahill move
Maguire's loss would trigger Leicester to look at Burnley's James Tarkowski
Last Updated: 31/07/19 3:23pm
Gary Cahill's future could depend on whether Manchester United's lengthy pursuit of Harry Maguire is a success.
Sky Sports News understands Maguire has told Leicester he wants to leave before the transfer window shuts on August 8 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made clear to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward that he wants to sign him as soon as possible.
If a deal for Tarkowski to move to the King Power is agreed before next Thursday's deadline, that would then trigger Burnley to move for 33-year old Cahill, who is available on a free transfer.
Ex-England centre-back Cahill left Stamford Bridge when his contract expired the end of last season and was a target for Fulham in the January transfer window.
Leicester will not let Maguire leave for less than £80m, which is £10m more than United have currently offered.
