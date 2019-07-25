Harry Maguire: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to sign Leicester defender as soon as possible

Manchester United are currently £10m below Leicester's asking price for Harry Maguire

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear to the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward that he wants to sign Harry Maguire as soon as possible, Sky Sports News understands.

Leicester will not let Maguire leave for less than £80m, which is £10m more than United have currently offered.

Woodward decided to not travel out for United's preseason tour of Australia and the Far East to work on the ongoing negotiations.

According to Sky sources, it is now up to Woodward to get the deal done.

England international Maguire is understood to be happy to remain at Leicester but would like to move to Old Trafford if a deal can be agreed by the two clubs.

Manchester City have also shown interest in Maguire and can offer him Champions League football, unlike United.

Eric Bailly was stretchered off after "twisting his knee" in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Tottenham

Solskjaer's need for a central defender may have increased on Thursday after Eric Bailly was injured during the 2-1 win against Spurs in Hong Kong.

United have so far signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer and Solskjaer said on Wednesday he would be happy to start the season with no further signings.

