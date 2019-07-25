Manchester United to target Moussa Dembele as Romelu Lukaku replacement

Moussa Dembele scored 20 goals for Lyon last season

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele will be on Manchester United's shortlist if the club sell Romelu Lukaku, Sky Sports News understands.

Former Celtic and Fulham forward Dembele, 23, is seen as an out-and-out No 9 while United have also been linked with Nicolas Pepe from Lille, but he is seen as a winger and more similar player to Alexis Sanchez.

United are willing to sell Lukaku but rejected a bid of £54m from Inter Milan last week, with the Premier League club valuing him at more than £79m.

Talks have reached a stalemate with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta mindful of operating within Financial Fair Play rules and needing to sell Mauro Icardi, Joao Mario, Radja Nainggolan and others.

Time is running out on the move for Lukaku, who is keen to leave the club, as United must find a replacement.

Lukaku was not fit enough to play against Tottenham in Shanghai on Thursday according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the forward now having missed four pre-season matches.

Ed Woodward, Manchester United's executive vice-chairman, will not be joining the club's pre-season tour, Sky Sports News understands, as he is expected to remain in the UK to conduct transfer business ahead of the new season.

The club have brought in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, but have has bids rejected for Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire.

Solskjaer maintains he is not growing "frustrated" with the lack of incomings this summer.

"I believe in these players," said Solskjaer. "I'm sure we could do well, but it's both short term and long term. When we're working on something that means we've identified something that could improve us.

"If it's to be or not to be we will see.

"It will take time for any player to adjust to Manchester United - apart from me, it took me six minutes.

"We've got to be patient, it's a long haul and it's very important we get the right ones in.

"When you hit a hurdle you can't just jump on a different path. I've not had a frustrated feeling at all."

