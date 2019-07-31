Aston Villa agree £9m Tom Heaton fee with Burnley

2:02 The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Aston Villa's £9m move for Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Aston Villa's £9m move for Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton

Aston Villa have agreed a £9m fee to sign goalkeeper Tom Heaton from Burnley.

The 33-year-old England international, who had entered the last year of his contract at Turf Moor, is set to become Villa's 12th signing of the summer.

Heaton is expected to travel to the Midlands on Wednesday to undergo a medical.

Heaton was part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Nations League finals earlier this summer

Heaton started Burnley's last two pre-season friendlies, including Tuesday night's 6-1 win over Ligue 1 side Nice.

The former Manchester United youth player joined Burnley from Bristol City in 2013, and has since made 200 appearances under Sean Dyche.

Heaton was part of Gareth Southgate's most recent England squad, but the last of his three senior international appearances came in a friendly against France in June 2017.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight.

Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!