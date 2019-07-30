Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku: Man United, Juventus agree swap deal in principle

Manchester United and Juventus have agreed a swap deal in principle involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky in Italy.

Sky In Italy understand the deal now needs an agreement between United and Dybala for the swap to go ahead.

Speaking after Tuesday's pre-season win over Kristiansund, United manager OIe Gunnar Solskjaer would not be drawn on a potential deal for Dybala but confirmed new arrivals could be in the offing.

Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku could be on his way to the Serie A champions

"I'm not here to talk about any rumours or speculation about other team's players," said Solskjaer.

"But of course, we're working on one or two cases, as I've said before.

"There's another 10 days before we start the league and hopefully we can announce a fresh face or two."

3:12 The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Paulo Dybala's potential move to the Premier League The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Paulo Dybala's potential move to the Premier League

Dybala's future has been the subject of plenty of recent speculation - with United keen to recruit the versatile Argentina international.

Dybala, who has scored 78 goals in 182 Juventus appearances since joining the club from Palermo in 2015, is expected to return to training on Thursday following his Copa America exploits with Argentina over the summer.

