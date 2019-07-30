Jose Mourinho 'full of fire' ahead of return to football management

4:41 Jose Mourinho is eager to return to football management but is waiting for the right opportunity Jose Mourinho is eager to return to football management but is waiting for the right opportunity

Jose Mourinho says he is "full of fire" ahead of a return to football management, but insists he is willing to wait for the right opportunity before making a decision on his future.

Mourinho has been out of work since leaving Manchester United in December and, despite receiving a number of offers to return to the game, he is currently spending time in his home city of Setubal rather than being on the training pitch.

However, the warm weather and picturesque views of the Portuguese coast line provide little respite for Mourinho.

'Ze' is full of fire

"This is basically the first time I have time to think, the first time I am in Setubal at the end of July or beginning of August in more than 20 years," Mourinho said in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News.

"I have some time to think, to rethink, to analyse and what I feel is exactly that 'Ze' (Mourinho's nickname as a boy) is full of fire!

"My friends tell me 'enjoy your time, enjoy your July, enjoy your August, enjoy what you never had'. Honestly, I can't enjoy. I am not happy enough to enjoy.

"I miss my football, I have the fire, I have a compromise with myself, with people that love me, with so many fans that I have around the world, so many people that I inspired.

Mourinho says he is not enjoying his time away from the game

"Ze has to be Ze and Ze until the last day, but I don't see the last day because my next move will be like the start! I don't feel it's just one more year in accumulation of how many years I've worked, how many titles I've won. That is history, that is the museum!

"My future will start in my next move and, as I was saying, it looks a little bit ridiculous with so many beautiful things around me and so many things I didn't [have] for so many years, but I can't really enjoy my free time."

Mourinho has not been short of offers since his departure from Old Trafford though.

He rebuffed former club Benfica when they tried to bring him in as head coach in January, while the riches of the Chinese Super League failed to tempt the 56-year-old back into the dugout.

Sky Sports News understands Mourinho declined an £88m contract - the biggest managerial offer in world football - to manage a club in China earlier this summer.

While a return to the game occupies his mind, Mourinho says he is happy to be patient before entering management once again and is keen to link up with an ownership he considers "Mourinhista".

I want people who are 'Mourinhista'

"The most difficult thing for me is saying 'no' to the possibilities," Mourinho said. "I had to work, because, inside of me, I [always] have that impulse of wanting to work. [If] I have an opportunity to work, [I want to say] 'let's work'. To say 'no' is very, very, very, very difficult.

"Why do I say 'no'? I say 'no' because it's not [at] the level of challenge that I want. But, with all respect to the possibilities I have had and the clubs involved, I want the right to choose the people who are 'Mourinhista' - like people say in Portugal, Spain and Italy - 'Mourinhista' is someone who is a fan.

"The 'Mourinhistas' want me where I belong, so, for me now, it's not a question of [saying], 'okay I have this offer and I'm going to take it'. I have to be patient and wait for the right opportunity and the right opportunity is one that is at the same size and the same level that I am as a manager.

Mourinho wants to remain working in Europe having rejected an offer from China

"It is the most difficult thing because I have the impulse during this period, so many times to say 'Yes, I go'. But no, I cannot go. I cannot go. I have to wait for the exact right one.

"I [have] never told who [is the right one]. I never do that. Lots of respect for the people that think I am the right guy for them and I never do that."

Mourinho's focus remains on a return to club management, with the former Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Chelsea boss clarifying that he is only interested in joining a club from one of the top five European leagues (Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga).

He also revealed he would welcome the opportunity to manage at international level in the future and said it would not necessarily have to be with his native Portugal.

I want to feel a World Cup one day

When asked about the possibility of the Portugal job being his last role, Mourinho said: "Can be. But a national team job for me…one match per month? Lots of office. No Pitch. No matches. Wait two years for a European Championship. Wait two years for a World Cup....no. Still no!

"But, one day maybe, if not Portugal then another team because, when I go to Euros and World Cup, when I am there in the centre of the event I have the feeling that one day I want to do it.

"But then I think, not the job for me. But, maybe one day - and, if it is Portugal, I would be very proud indeed."

