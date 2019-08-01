Paulo Dybala: Man Utd target returns to Juventus for talks on future

Manchester United are in talks to sign Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala has arrived at the Juventus training ground ahead of talks with head coach Maurizio Sarri over his future.

Manchester United have agreed a swap deal in principle with Juventus involving Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky in Italy.

The deal now hinges on the preference of Dybala, 25, and whether he wants to move to Old Trafford.

But before making a decision, the Argentine forward Dybala will meet with Sarri on Thursday to understand what his role will be for the coming season.

If Dybala rejects United, the deal for Lukaku would likely be scuppered as Juve would struggle to afford a cash-only transfer at this stage, Sky Sports News understands.

Inter Milan are monitoring the situation and will consider making another offer should Dybala turn down a move to United. However, there are real concerns they can still not get close to United's asking price.

There is a good chance Luaku will remain a United player if the swap deal falls through.

2:33 Kaveh Solhekol thinks United fans will be delighted to get Dybala in a swap for Romelu Lukaku Kaveh Solhekol thinks United fans will be delighted to get Dybala in a swap for Romelu Lukaku

Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici is in London for talks with United and the players' agents "to reach the agreement and complete the exchange".

Dybala is demanding £9.1m-a-year after tax from United, according to Sky in Italy.

One source has told Sky Sports News that the deal is 'as good as done' and that it will be completed as long as Dybala agrees to the switch.

Sky Sports News understands that Romelu Lukaku will sign a five-year deal worth around £41m over the length of the contract if Juventus can reach an agreement with Manchester United for the striker.

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

Paulo Dybala could feature in a sensational swap deal taking him to Manchester United and Romelu Lukaku to Juventus. But what would the Argentina international bring to Old Trafford?

Lukaku's future has been one of the sagas of the summer with Inter Milan seeing a £53.9m bid for the Belgian rejected by United last week, but now it appears the striker could be heading to Inter's Serie A rivals Juventus - and that will mean a new look for United's front line.

But how would Dybala fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans? And why are Juventus happy to include him in a swap?

Read Sky Sports' feature on Dybala's potential move to Man Utd here

