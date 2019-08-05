Rangers to take action after fans invade pitch during Kilmarnock win

Rangers fans entered the Rugby Park pitch on Sunday

Rangers have promised to take the "appropriate action" after supporters invaded the pitch and fell through an enclosure for disabled fans at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

The incidents occurred after Connor Goldson scored an injury-time winner for Rangers at Rugby Park.

One supporter was injured by the collapse of the enclosure, while other fans had to be moved for the rest of the match.

Rangers say they are waiting for Kilmarnock's report on the incidents, but issued a statement saying: "Thankfully nobody was seriously injured.

"We have asked for a full debrief of the incident. The appropriate action will then be taken."

Rangers are also waiting for Kilmarnock to provide details over why a new ticketing system failed, causing supporters to be temporarily prevented from accessing the stadium.

A gate was eventually opened to allow them in, but it is unclear who made that decision.

Police Scotland are investigating the incidents that occurred during the match at Rugby Park, while the SPFL said: "The scenes at the end of the game at Rugby Park were simply unacceptable.

"The passion and energy of Scottish fans is a huge asset to the game, but nobody wants to see them invading the pitch - their place is in the stands.

"We will be working with Police Scotland and both clubs to investigate the incidents at the game, including turnstile and ticketing arrangements and will be studying CCTV footage to see what additional actions are required."