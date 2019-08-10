Jose Mourinho joins Sky Sports Premier League line-up

0:34 Three-time Premier League winner Jose Mourinho joins Sky Sports Three-time Premier League winner Jose Mourinho joins Sky Sports

Three-time Premier League winner Jose Mourinho will join the Sky Sports team as part of its biggest ever season of football.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager brings a wealth of knowledge from dressing rooms and dugouts across the country and strong opinions that will be put to use in the Sky Sports studio this season.

Mourinho will make his first appearance in the studio for Chelsea's visit to Manchester United on Sunday, August 11, live and exclusive on Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 1pm ahead of Newcastle vs Arsenal, with kick-off at Old Trafford at 4.30pm.

Man Utd vs Chelsea Live on

Mourinho also brings success at home and abroad; a Champions League winner with Porto and Inter Milan and La Liga champion with Real Madrid, he has won trophies everywhere he has been. At Chelsea he won back-to-back titles, as well as two League Cups and the FA Cup in his first spell, before going on to win the League Cup and Premier League in his second spell at Stamford Bridge.

At Old Trafford he took United to League Cup and Europa League success, completing the set of European titles for the Manchester club.

Mourinho has won the Premier League title three times, in 2005, 2006 and 2015

Mourinho will join a team already consisting of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Graeme Souness and Jamie Redknapp. Kelly Cates will present Friday and Saturday Night Football, while David Jones hosts Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

Mourinho said: "The Premier League is a special competition for me, one that takes so much hard work to win and you just can't take your eyes off the matches every week.

"Sky Sports is the home of the Premier League and it's a pleasure for me to join this team and help to understand and explain what happened in each match. Football is a huge passion, it means so much to the fans, and I look forward to being part of the Premier League with them until I return to my place on the touchline."

Mourinho is also a two-time Champions League winner

Sky Sports head of football Gary Hughes said: "Sky Sports has a fabulous team, but the best has just got better with Jose joining. He brings incredible success everywhere he has been and some terrific insight from being at the sharp end of football management for two decades.

"He's a proven winner and ahead of our biggest season yet, we're delighted to have him on our team."

What's new on Sky Sports this season?

The Premier League is back and you can watch more games than ever before on Sky Sports. We'll show 128 Premier League games exclusively live - and have the first pick of matches every weekend.

We have new Saturday Night Football slots, with games every weekend at 5.30pm, Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

Plus, you'll be able to watch Premier League highlights shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website and app - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

As well as all that great live action, we'll also bring you Saturday Social (9.30am, Saturdays), Soccer AM (10.30am, Saturdays), Soccer Saturday (12pm, Saturdays), Sunday Supplement (10am, Sundays), Goals on Sunday (11.30am, Sundays) and The Debate (weeknights) for the best reaction and analysis.

Sky Sports app, skysports.com and the Score Centre

Sky Sports' digital platforms are the home of live blogs for every Premier League game, with in-game goals from Sky games and match highlights available on web and mobile.

You'll also find match highlights from every Sky Bet EFL game on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and the Football Score Centre, as well as news, features and expert opinion from our pundits across the leagues, throughout the year.

How to watch PL goals on your mobile

This season you can watch Premier League highlights just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app at full-time or from 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.

You'll also be able to watch In-game goals from Sky Live games on Twitter and catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Your new football season on Sky Sports

The 2019/20 campaign will serve up more drama, more excitement and more games - and you can take your seat with our Total Football offer of two channels for the price of one.

Sky Sports has eight channels dedicated to the Sports you love. You only have to pay for the channels you want to watch - and it's up to you whether you take a contract or not.

To watch all the action from the new season, choose to take both our Sky Sports football channels for just £18 extra a month and no contract - or get all eight channels for £23 a month with an 18-month contract.

Sky Sports Premier League and Football packs £18 extra a month for 18 months. 31 days' notice to cancel. Offer ends 26 September 2019. Sky TV subscription required: £22 per month (plus set-up fee and 18-month minimum term for new Sky TV customers. Prices may change during this period). Correct as of 26 July 2019. UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man residential customers only. Further terms apply.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!