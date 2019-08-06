Joao Cancelo arrives for Manchester City medical ahead of transfer from Juventus

Joao Cancelo is set to join Manchester City this week

Joao Cancelo has arrived in Manchester to undergo a medical ahead of his move from Juventus to Manchester City, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky in Italy report the Premier League champions will pay around £25.7m for the Portuguese right-back.

In addition, Danilo will leave City to move in the other direction and has already agreed a five-year deal with Juventus.

Cancelo's move to City appeared to be off after their first offer was rejected earlier this summer.

However, Pep Guardiola's side returned with a new offer last week, and the 25-year-old is now set to sign before Thursday's Premier League transfer deadline.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!