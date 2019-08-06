Noel Gallagher discusses VAR, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's true rivals

Former Oasis singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher is an avid Man City fan

Noel Gallagher sat down with Sky Sports News to discuss a range of subjects including VAR, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's greatest ever player, ahead of the new Premier League season.

The outspoken former Oasis singer-songwriter and avid Manchester City supporter was right at the heart of the club's celebrations as they retained their Premier League title at Brighton in May.

Noel Gallagher embraces Pep Guardiola as City celebrate their Premier League title win

Here he shares his opinions on everything going on at the Etihad as well as some of the big talking points surrounding the new football season.

'VAR is going to ruin football'

Last season against Tottenham in the Champions League we had annihilated them and we let them back into the game. That particular game and the VAR thing, it's going to ruin football.

To be honest I don't think it will last long. The great thing about football which has mesmerised the world for all these years is the fact that we all argue about it.

Manchester City were denied a place in the Champions League semi-final by a last-minute VAR decision

I can see why they would have it in the World Cup final or semi-final.

We have had VAR go for us and against us. You celebrate the goal and then someone goes *mimmicks referee* while you are sitting there open-mouthed until he says okay it's a goal.

I don't think it is going to work unless they come up with a radical idea of how it plays out in the stadium. They way it is now, it's not great.

'Nobody will get near City this season'

Noel Gallagher joined the Manchester City team in their dressing room celebrations after clinching the Premier League title on the final day

I think we will win four [titles in a row]. I can't see anyone getting anywhere near us next season. Liverpool had the greatest season in their entire life and they still came second - it's too funny!

I don't think Liverpool will get near us. I don't think anybody does.

As long as Guardiola stays we will win the league every year.

Who are Man City's main rivals?

They [Manchester United] are not our rivals anymore. They were for about a half hour but they are irrelevant now.

Liverpool celebrate their Champions League win with a parade in the city centre

UEFA [are our true rivals]. You have to say Liverpool because they are so far ahead of everyone else. They are the champions of Europe and we are the back-to-back champions of England. If we were to play Liverpool 20 times in a row then we would win 18 and draw the other two.

Tottenham? Sorry who? Spurs? Who are they? The best thing about Tottenham is their stadium, which is amazing.

Champions League more important than Premier League for City?

It's a cup competition, anything can happen and anyone can win it. If you were to ask me if you would rather win the Premier League or Champions League? The Premier League every single time. It's the benchmark of greatness.

Pep Guardiola reveals his astonishment no Manchester City players were included in the 10-man shortlist for FIFA's best male footballer of the year, despite his team's 2018/19 treble-winning season

The best team in Europe usually is not the winner. The best two teams rarely get to the final - I mean Tottenham are not even the best team in London. They got to the final somehow, fair play to them.

It's always going to be Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, City, Liverpool and whoever else is good in that moment. Juventus are going to win it sooner or later and I would love to play them in the final. It would be great to play them somewhere exotic like Rome. They have got some great players and will be there or there about.

'Guardiola is better than Elvis'

Pep Guardiola has now won six major honours as Manchester City boss.

I think Guardiola is better than Elvis now, he's elevated to another level. You can't put that guy into words. He's an amazing dude, he really is. When you meet him he is like a teenager and when you see him on the touchline he's going crazy. He's a lovely, lovely man.

Some of the players who were playing under the previous manager are 20 per cent better. With the greatest will in the world, when Guardiola took over, after the first season you were thinking is Raheem Sterling going to be around anymore? He wasn't really doing it.

Then the footage came out of Guardiola and him on the training ground and then all of a sudden Raz has turned into this world-class player. Where's that come from!? Pep has got a vision.

Who is Man City's best ever player?

David Silva is set to retire at the end of the season

There's about eight big ones. The top three are Vincent Kompany, David Silva and then anyone from Yaya (Toure), Sergio (Aguero), Kevin De Bruyne, Pablo Zabaleta... there are so many.

Then you have the old boys like Mike Summerbee, Tommy Booth and Joe Corrigan and all them lot.

If I had to pick one, my favourite player, it would have to be David Silva. He's going to retire at the end of this coming season and it is going to be so sad to see him go. He has been so amazing. It's going to be a tough one that.

What is the Premier League's big draw?

The reason why it is so popular is because we have the most famous clubs. La Liga is basically Barcelona and Real Madrid, maybe Atletico too, other than that no one is really interested. In Italy you have Juventus and then the Milan clubs.

Manchester City clinched their fourth Premier League title in eight campaigns last season

In England you have five or six teams who are really historic. The games are not boring, you get really dramatic games of football, it's genuinely competitive. It's the best league in the world, absolutely. It if wasn't the best league in the world it wouldn't earn so much money. There's more money in that league than God's got.

You are looking at some of the best players on the planet. I love the Premier League. It consumes everyone's life when it starts and then when it finishes everyone is listless. This season is going to be great, I can't wait.