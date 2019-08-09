Vincent Kompany tackle on Mo Salah tops list of moments fans most want to see reviewed by VAR

Vincent Kompany's "lunge" on Mo Salah in Manchester City's win over Liverpool in January has been voted the moment Premier League fans would most like to see reviewed by VAR.

The controversial decision to award Kompany a yellow card early on in City's 2-1 victory, rather than a red, topped a list of 20 moments that Premier League fans would love to revisit.

Coming a close second was a much-talked-about moment from the 2004/5 season, when a controversial Wayne Rooney penalty helped Manchester United to a 2-0 victory over Arsenal, preventing Arsene Wenger's Invincibles from going 50 games unbeaten.

The top three is completed by another contested decision involving Liverpool, with Raheem Sterling's goal for the Reds in December 2013 chalked off for offside. Again, the title made its way to City, rather than Liverpool.

Also featuring in the top 10 was another controversial penalty award to Manchester United - this time Cristiano Ronaldo going down against Tottenham with Spurs 2-0 up at the time. United went on to register a thumping 5-2 victory and win the title, but was that the turning point?

Sky Sports commissioned the research with One Poll. The research also revealed that a majority of fans think VAR has improved the game.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher is also excited by the introduction of VAR, and believes it adds another layer of interest to the game.

Mike Riley controversially awarded United a penalty as they ended Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten run in 2004

"It was a pivotal game in the title race last season," Carragher said. "Who knows whether the call would have been different with VAR technology, but it's exciting to have it this season and it will be another interesting talking point.

"In my career, there were plenty of moments when things could have been different with VAR technology. I was that type of physical player, but it will be interesting to see how it evolves now it's going to be keeping a closer eye on the players week in week out."

Fellow pundit Gary Neville remembers plenty of times in his career where he wished VAR was in use, and is eager to see how the players react to the system this season.

Neville said: "Football is a game of opinions and all fans will have moments in the past when they think 'if that had been different'. I know I've got memories playing for Manchester United and England when I've thought: 'if only they could look at that one again'.

"The hope for this season will be that VAR clears most of those moments up. Seeing the system in action, it's going to be fascinating to see how players react under that scrutiny every week."

Top 20 decisions Premier League fans would most like VAR to review

1. Liverpool - Vincent Kompany is shown a yellow card after a lunge on Mo Salah. Manchester City win the game 2-1 and eventually the Premier League title. (January 3 2019)

2. Arsenal - Wayne Rooney wins a penalty for Manchester United and Arsenal are denied a 50th game unbeaten in a 2-0 defeat, but did Rooney dive? (October 24 2004)

3. Liverpool - Raheem Sterling's goal is ruled offside against Manchester City as Liverpool lose 2-1, but the then-Liverpool winger looked onside. City went on to narrowly win the title. (December 26 2013)

4. Manchester United - Didier Drogba scores the winner for Chelsea in a 2-1 win over United, but the Ivorian looked to be in an offside position as Chelsea went on to win the league. (April 3 2010)

Didier Drogba's goal in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Man Utd in 2010 was pivotal, but also offside

5. Manchester United - Johnny Evans is sent off against Manchester City and United go on to lose 6-1, before losing the title on goal difference. Should Evans have been sent off? (October 23 2011)

6. Tottenham - Tottenham were winning 2-0 when Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo won a penalty. United went on to win the game 5-2, but did this turn the game and was there contact? (25 April 2009)

7. Manchester City - Ashley Young brings down Sergio Aguero in the Manchester der

by but no penalty is given. Manchester Utd win the game 3-2 and City must wait to win the title. (April 7 2018)

8. Tottenham - Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-1 with a last-minute goal from Salomon Kalou, but replays suggest it was offside. (April 30 2011)

9. Aston Villa - Ryan Fredricks stamps on Jack Grealish but the referee takes no action. Villa go on to lose the game 1-0 in the 2018 Play-off final. (May 26 2018)

10. Bournemouth - Eric Bailly's high boot on Charlie Daniels in the penalty area is unpunished in Manchester United's 4-1 victory. (December 2018)

11. Manchester City - Willy Boly scores a goal with his hand for Wolves in their 1-1 draw with City last season, but it goes unnoticed. (August 25 2018)

12. West Ham - Sadio Mane's goal meant that Liverpool escaped the London Stadium with a 1-1 draw. But was James Milner offside in the build-up? (February 4 2019)

13. Aston Villa - Nemanja Vidic concedes a fifth-minute penalty in the League Cup final, which Villa score, but Manchester United defender Vidic is not sent off. United go on to win 2-1. (February 28 2010)

14. Sheffield United - Liverpool are awarded a penalty which Robbie Fowler scores to give them a 1-1 draw on the opening day of the season at Bramall Lane. Replays show there may not have been any contact on Steven Gerrard. (August 19 2006)

15. Bournemouth - Tyrone Mings is sent off for an alleged stamp on Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He then received a five-match ban, despite pleading that it was an accident. (March 4 2017)

Tyrone Mings was banned for five games for the stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic in March 2017, but he insists it was accidental

16. Burnley - Arsenal are awarded a 98th-minute penalty, which Alexis Sanchez scores to win the game 2-1. But was there an offside in the build-up? (January 22 2017)

17. Norwich - Andy Johnson wins and scores a penalty for Crystal Palace in a 3-3 draw with Norwich. Both sides are eventually relegated, but was it a dive? (April 16 2005)

18. Norwich - Cameron Jerome's spectacular overhead kick against Crystal Palace was ruled out for a high foot, but should it have stood? (August 8 2015)

19. Sheffield United - Luton Shelton latched on to a through-ball and Manchester United's Gabriel Heinze's only cause of action was to scythe him down. Replays suggest that he got nothing on the ball as United win 2-0. (April 17 2007)

20. Burnley - David Dunn scores a stoppage-time winner for Blackburn against their bitter rivals. But was it offside and should it have been given? (March 28 2010)

