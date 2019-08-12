Kieran Tierney's move to Arsenal is a 'fairy-tale', says Celtic captain Scott Brown

1:36 Scott Brown says everyone at Celtic is 'delighted' for Kieran Tierney after he moved to Arsenal, describing his transfer as a 'fairy-tale'. Scott Brown says everyone at Celtic is 'delighted' for Kieran Tierney after he moved to Arsenal, describing his transfer as a 'fairy-tale'.

Scott Brown says everyone at Celtic is "delighted" for Kieran Tierney after he moved to Arsenal, describing his transfer as a "fairy-tale".

Tierney secured his £25m move to the Gunners on Deadline Day, bringing an end to his association with boyhood club Celtic.

The 22-year-old wrote on social media he was "heartbroken" his relationship with Hoops fans may have been damaged by his move to the Premier League, but Brown says his departure should be celebrated.

The Celtic captain said: "All the lads are delighted for him. He got a fantastic move and he's got a fantastic club as well.

Tierney won four successive Scottish titles at Celtic

"He loves this club so much that it was a hard thing for him to do, but he's going down to England, he's going to play against the best players week in, week out and he's going to be in Europe as well.

"He came through the youth, he has supported Celtic all the way through, he has not cost the club a penny and we have sold him for £25million.

"For me personally, it should be a fairy-tale story. When you look at Ajax and other teams like that, when they sell players that have come through the youth and given so much to the club, they have a big party on the street and all the fans come out and cheer.

"It's sad that we couldn't all wish him a farewell at Celtic Park but I'm sure he will be back up."

Tierney returned to Celtic's Lennoxtown training ground on Sunday to say goodbye to his team-mates, something which was welcomed by manager Neil Lennon.

"He popped in and everyone was delighted to see him," he said. "He got a nice farewell from the players.

"It was emotional for him obviously, but the players get on with it now. That's what you do, you move on.

"He's going to be a big miss obviously but there's an opportunity there for someone else to take on the mantle now."