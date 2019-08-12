Celtic boss Neil Lennon dismisses James Forrest exit talk and insists they will keep top players

Celtic boss Neil Lennon will not entertain any bids for their top players after reported interest in James Forrest from Zenit St Petersburg.

Reports suggest the Russian club are planning a £12m offer for winger Forrest with Zenit able to sign players until September 6, when their transfer window closes.

Celtic have also rebuffed an approach for Callum McGregor after selling Kieran Tierney to Arsenal for £25m last week and Lennon is adamant there will be no more major departures.

James Forrest is reportedly a target for Russian side Zenit St Petersburg

"He is another one that we don't want to go," Lennon said. "A big player, a big goalscorer. He has been here a long, long time. He is under contract.

"There is no confirmation of that [Zenit interest], it is just speculation, but it doesn't surprise me. However, from my point of view we want James here and he is happy here as well.

"It's important to hold on to your better players, we have already sold one so we don't want to sell any more. We are looking to add to the squad rather than selling any more of our important players and James certainly falls into that category."

Kieran Tierney is the most expensive Scottish player in history after leaving Celtic for Arsenal in a £25m deal

Lennon confirmed the Scottish champions will have three players back in their squad for Tuesday's Champions League qualifier against Cluj.

Mikey Johnston and Hatem Abd Elhamed have shaken off thigh strains while Jozo Simunovic returns from a domestic suspension.

Lennon said: "Everyone is fully fit. Hatem will come back into the squad now and Jozo obviously from the weekend. Mikey is fit so he will be in contention to start. It's good to have them all in contention."

