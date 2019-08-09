Neil Lennon warns Celtic fans he will not pay 'silly' money for new players

Neil Lennon has warned Celtic fans that the club will not pay "silly" money for players, despite receiving a Scottish club-record fee of £25m for Kieran Tierney from Arsenal.

Tierney joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day in England after the Gunners finally ended their summer-long chase for the left-back.

Lennon also confirmed Celtic had rebuffed interest in Callum McGregor from predecessor Brendan Rodgers, who had launched a late attempt to take the midfielder to Leicester.

The Celtic boss said: "It makes things a little bit easier in terms of maybe pushing the boat out a little bit more, but we're not going to break transfer records and spend silly money.

"We have targets in mind and we are working away on that sooner or later.

"We are looking at maybe two or three positions to add.

"We also maybe need to move a few players on to get them playing or make room in the squad. Until we do that, we may not look to bring anyone in just yet."

He added: "We are not interested in selling any of our better players now.

"It's well documented that there was interest in Callum. It was just an approach, no bid. That's over now and we will settle him down.

"He is playing as well as he has ever done and hopefully he will again have another fantastic season as he has done the last couple."

Lennon also revealed that despite some interest in winger Scott Sinclair a serious offer for the player never materialised from clubs in England.

The Celtic boss did not select Sinclair for Celtic's Champions League qualifying clash against Romanian side CFR Cluj on Thursday.

Lennon added: "There was interest in him, but it never materialised and he'll be in the squad for tomorrow."