Scott Sinclair: Neil Lennon leaves Celtic winger out of Champions League qualifier

Scott Sinclair is yet to start a game for Celtic this season

Neil Lennon admits he did not select Scott Sinclair for Celtic's Champions League qualifying clash against Romanian side CFR Cluj due to interest from English clubs, ahead of the transfer window deadline.

In May, Celtic took up their option to extend Sinclair's contract by another year until summer 2020.

The 30-year-old has been linked with moves to Sheffield United and Preston over the summer.

Before Celtic's clash with Cluj in Romania on Wednesday, Lennon said: "There's a bit of interest [in Sinclair] but there's nothing concrete at the minute. That may change in the next 24 hours."

The former Manchester City and Swansea wideman was an unused substitute in the Scottish Premiership side's opening-day 7-0 thrashing of St Johnstone.

The midfielder scored 17 goals and made six assists in 55 appearances for Lennon's side last term, helping them to a historic treble treble.

Sinclair arrived in Glasgow from Aston Villa in 2016 and has featured 163 times for Celtic, netting 61 goals and contributing 36 assists over the course of his time at the club.

Dedryck Boyata, Mikael Lustig and Scott Allan are among 12 players who have departed Parkhead this summer.

