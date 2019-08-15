Dejan Lovren: Roma keen on loan for Liverpool defender

Dejan Lovren remains a target for Roma

Roma are continuing to pursue a loan deal for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky in Italy understand the Serie A side have proposed a year-long loan with an option to buy based on appearances.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Live on

Liverpool have received interest in Lovren from both Roma and AC Milan during the summer window.

The former Southampton man has fallen behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the pecking order at Anfield and is expected to be allowed to leave the club for first-team football elsewhere as long as the deal is right for all parties.

0:32 Adrian believes he made the right choice iin electing to join Liverpool after he helped his new side win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night Adrian believes he made the right choice iin electing to join Liverpool after he helped his new side win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem, and Roma have until September 2 to get a deal done before the Italian transfer window closes. Roma kick off their season on Saturday when they host Genoa in Serie A.

Earlier this summer, Roma were interested in Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld but would not match the £25m release clause in the Belgian's contract.

2:57 Highlights from Liverpool's 4-1 win over Norwich in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's 4-1 win over Norwich in the Premier League

When does the European transfer window close?

Thought the transfer window was closed? Wrong. Across Europe, plenty of deals are still being done, with Premier League players still able to move to the continent.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday, September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs can also do deals until September 2.

Follow our Transfer Centre blog for all the latest news and rumours from the window...