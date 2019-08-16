Philippe Coutinho: Bayern Munich closing in on loan move for Barcelona midfielder

Philippe Coutinho had been mentioned as makeweight in a swap deal for Neymar

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is close to joining Bayern Munich on loan, according to Sky in Germany.

Coutinho, 27, was left out of Barcelona's squad for Friday's La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao.

More to follow...

Thought the transfer window was closed? Wrong. Across Europe, plenty of deals are still being done, with Premier League players still able to move to the continent.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday, September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs' can also do deals until September 2.

Follow our Transfer Centre blog for all the latest news and rumours from the window...