Neymar left out by Paris Saint-Germain again as future remains in question

Neymar is yet to feature for Paris Saint-Germain this season, with Barcelona keen to re-sign him

Neymar has been left out of the Paris Saint-Germain squad for the second Ligue 1 match running as speculation continues over his future.

Barcelona have held talks over re-signing the Brazil forward this summer, and he is understood to be keen on returning to Spain.

Neymar was not included in PSG's team for their 3-0 win over Nimes last weekend and will not be involved away to Rennes on Sunday.

Neymar has 51 goals in 58 games for PSG

Speaking ahead of that game, PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel said of Neymar: "He won't be with us."

Tuchel added, while the 27-year-old trained with his team-mates on Saturday, he has still not fully recovered from the injury which kept him out of this summer's Copa America.

Neymar became the most expensive player of all time when he left Barcelona for PSG in 2017 for nearly £200m.

However, injuries have hampered him during his time in France, limiting him to just 17 league appearances last season.

