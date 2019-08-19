Andros Townsend nominated for Puskas Award for goal of the year

Andros Townsend celebrates scoring his stunning volley for Crystal Palace away to Manchester City last season

Andros Townsend’s stunning goal for Crystal Palace against Manchester City on December 22 is one of 10 nominees for the 2019 FIFA Puskas Award.

Townsend fired home a sweetly-struck volley at the Etihad Stadium just before Christmas to help Palace secure a 3-2 victory.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's strike for LA Galaxy against Toronto FC last September - his 500th career goal - is also nominated for the prestigious award.

The former Sweden international netted a typically audacious goal in the MLS match as he appeared to karate kick the ball into the net after allowing it to drop over his shoulder.

0:47 Zlatan Ibrahimovic is nominated for his spectacular 500th career goal in LA Galaxy's game with Toronto Zlatan Ibrahimovic is nominated for his spectacular 500th career goal in LA Galaxy's game with Toronto

Lionel Messi is almost inevitably also among the contenders, with his cheeky chipped goal to secure his hat-trick in their 4-1 La Liga win at Real Betis last season among the chosen 10.

The Puskas Award has always recognised stunning goals most football supporters may be unaware of and this year Billie Simpson of Cliftonville Ladies is among the nominees for a huge hit from her own half in a Women's NIFL Premiership game with Sion Swifts ladies just over a year ago.

Billie Simpson in action for Northern Ireland Women

Fans will be able to choose their favourite goal, with voting open until September 1.

FIFA Puskas Award 2019 Shortlist in full:

Matheus Cunha (Brazil)

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig [Bundesliga] (6 April 2019)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden)

Toronto vs LA Galaxy [MLS] (15 September 2018)

Lionel Messi also makes the shortlist for his audacious hat-trick goal in the 4-1 win over Real Betis

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Real Betis vs Barcelona [La Liga] (17 March 2019)

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon)

Cameroon vs New Zealand [FIFA Women's World Cup] (20 June 2019)

Fabio Quagliarella (Italy)

Sampdoria vs Napoli [Serie A] (2 September 2018)

Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia)

River Plate vs Racing Club [Argentinian Superliga] (10 February 2019)

Amy Rodriguez (USA)

Utah Royals vs Sky Blue [NWSL] (16 June 2019)

Billie Simpson (Northern Ireland)

Sion Swifts Ladies vs Cliftonville Ladies [Women's NIFL Premiership] (9 August 2018)

Andros Townsend (England)

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace [Premier League] (22 December 2018)

Daniel Zsori (Romania)

Debrecen FCvs Ferencvaros [Nemzeti Bajnoskag I] (16 February 2019)