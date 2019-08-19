Barcelona News

Philippe Coutinho: Bayern Munich seal loan signing of Barcelona midfielder

Last Updated: 19/08/19 10:07am

Philippe Coutinho has joined Bayern Munich on loan
Philippe Coutinho has joined Bayern Munich on loan

Barcelona have confirmed Philippe Coutinho has joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan with an option to buy for £109.8m.

The La Liga club say they will receive an upfront loan fee worth £7.78m from Bayern, who will also be paying the Brazil midfielder's wages.

Coutinho, who will wear the No 10 shirt at Bayern, underwent a medical on Sunday.

"For me, this change represents a new challenge in a new country at one of the best clubs in Europe," said Coutinho.

"I am really looking forward to this. I have big goals like Bayern, and I'm sure I can do it with my new team-mates."

Bayern's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "We have been working with Philippe Coutinho for some time and are very happy that we were able to realize this transfer now.

"Our thanks to FC Barcelona for agreeing to this transfer. In Philippe, a player comes to FC Bayern, who will strengthen our offensive with his creativity and excellent technique."

Barcelona signed Coutinho from Liverpool only 18 months ago for a fee believed to be worth £146m.

